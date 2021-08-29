Iranian FM arrives in Damascus to meet with Syrian officials

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in the Syrian capital to talk with senior Syrian officials about bilateral relations and developments in the region.

The new Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Damascus this afternoon (Sunday) to hold talks with senior officials on bilateral relations and developments in the region.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the international airport, Amir Abdullahian said: “We are here in Damascus to examine economic, trade and cultural relations and relations in all areas of common interest.”

Emphasizing that the relations between Tehran, Damascus and Baghdad are strategic, the Iranian Foreign Minister also stated: “We are fully confident that the two countries will work together and take great steps to confront economic terrorism and reduce pressure on their nations.”

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who welcomed Amir Abdullahian, along with Mehdi Sobhani, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Damascus, and senior ministry officials, congratulated him on his appointment to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and said that the two sides will examine important issues related to the relations between the two countries and the regional and international situation, especially after the recent developments in Afghanistan.

Al-Mayadin news channel also reported that during his visit to Damascus, Amir Abdullahian met with senior Syrian officials, including Faisal Mekdad and President Bashar al-Assad, and will keep them informed of the outcome of the Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran left the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for the Syrian capital, where he arrived on his first foreign trip since taking office yesterday (Saturday) to attend the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference.

During his visit to Baghdad, Amir Abdullahian accompanied by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, Emmanuel Macron and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Presidents of France and Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, Mouloud Cavusoglu and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and Yousef Al-Uthaymeen, Ahmad Abul Gheit and Nayef Al-Hajraf, the Secretaries General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council, attended the Cooperation and Partnership Conference.

In his speech in Arabic at the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran also stressed the key role of Syria in stabilizing the region as an important neighbor for Iraq and the need to invite the country to participate in the conference, and noted that Tehran would consult directly with Damascus on the Baghdad Conference on regional security and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference, Amir Abdullahian also met and talked separately with the Iraqi Prime Minister, as well as Barham Salih and Mohammed al-Halbousi, the country’s presidents and parliamentarians, the Turkish Foreign Minister and Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Muhammad Sabah, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English