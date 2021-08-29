Date :Sunday, August 29th, 2021 | Time : 18:32 |ID: 228184 | Print

Mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (A.S) held at Alulbayt Foundation in London +Video

SHAFAQNA- The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) was held in English language for youth from 26 to 28 August 2021 at the Alulbayt  Foundation in London with a speech by Sayyid Mahdi Moderresi.

The following is a collection of Photos and Videos of the ceremony.

Night 1:

Night 2:

Night 3:

 

