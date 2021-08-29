Jordan’s Quran memorization association students win top ranks in nat’l Quran contest

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The students of Jordan’s Quran Memorization Association managed to win top ranks at the national Quran competition of the country.

According to qafqn.org, the competition was organized by Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf (endowments) and Islamic Affairs in the holy month of Ramadan.

Male and female Quran memorizers competed separately in the six categories of memorization of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 Juzes (parts) of the Quran.

Fifteen students of the Quran Memorization Association were among the top winners in different categories. Directed by Muhammad Khazar Al-Majali, the Quran Memorization Association was established in 1411 A.H (1990). It is officially affiliated to Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and involved in Quranic educational programs.