https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/169031577.jpg 778 1013 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-08-29 19:13:262021-08-29 19:13:26Iranian climber wins 2nd place in world youth competitions
Iranian climber wins 2nd place in world youth competitions
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian girl Mahya Darabian won the second place in combined category in the IFSC Climbing World Youth Championships in Russia’s Voronezh.
Head of Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Committee of Zanjan Province said that Darabian gained 6 scores less that the first place but she was much better from third and fourth places.
Darabian was injured in the semifinal stage of bouldering and couldn’t reach final stage, but this couldn’t stop her from securing the second place. She also improved Iran’s record by one second.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!