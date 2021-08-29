A high-ranking Saudi delegation travels to Oman

SHAFAQNA- A high-ranking Saudi delegation will travel to Oman with the aim of strengthening and developing economic relations and mutual investments.

The Saudi delegation, which is scheduled to travel to Oman today, is headed by Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and will be accompanied by a number of government officials, heads of the private sector, and leading Saudi companies and prominent businessmen.

Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, while expressing satisfaction with the trip, said: “This trip is in the context of the desire of Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia and Muhammad bin Salman, his Crown Prince, and Haitham bin Tariq Al Saeed, King of Oman to strengthen and develop brotherly relations between the two countries and the prosperity and progress of the two nations.”

The Saudi Minister of Investment said: “Saudi Arabia with a vision of 2030 and Oman with a vision of 2040 and according to their strategic position and natural resources are preparing for progress in some economic areas and provide investment opportunities for domestic and international investors and companies, economic and legal reforms in Saudi Arabia and Oman has created an attractive work environment in both countries and increased the two countries’ power to compete with the rest of the world.”

The Saudi minister is scheduled to meet with Omani officials in both public and private sectors, attend the Oman-Saudi joint venture conference, the two countries’ trade council meeting, and meetings between large companies and businessmen, as well as key economic areas of Oman.

The volume of trade exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Oman in 2020 amounted to 10 billion Saudi Rials.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English