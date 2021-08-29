2020 Paralympics | Iranian judoka won a gold medal

SHAFAQNA- Vahid Nouri won the gold medal.

Vahid Nouri in the weight of -90 kg won the gold medal in the final stage.

After a break in the first round, Vahid Nouri in his first fight in the -90kg weight category went against Cavalcante da Silva Arthur from Brazil and defeated this opponent to reach the semifinals.

Nouri defeated Helios Lachomania of France in the semi-finals to secure his silver medal.

In the final, Nouri defeated “Elliott Stewart” from Britain and won the gold medal.

Mohammad Reza Khairollahzadeh, Iranian judoka +100 kg, won the 2020 Paralympic championship with a victory over his Georgian opponent in the final.

Thus, the Iranian Paralympic Judo team was able to win two gold medals with the presence of two representatives.

