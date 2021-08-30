Date :Monday, August 30th, 2021 | Time : 07:48 |ID: 228268 | Print

What did Macron write while visiting public library in Kadhimiya Holy Shrines?

SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited the Kadhimiya Holy Shrine with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Friday evening, wrote a memorandum while visiting the shrine’s library.

The text of the note that Macron wrote while visiting this library is as follows:

“With great humility, we thank you for opening the doors of your library to us. This trip in your manuscripts, will be etched in my memory. Religious history, identity and constant dialogue are texts that I am sure will help a lot in illuminating the future. Hope we can help you along the way with mutual respect and trust.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

