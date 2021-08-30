https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/049FE0B8-D608-48BF-BA5D-239293FAEB82.jpeg 554 832 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-08-30 09:38:032021-08-30 10:23:38Barham Salih: Conflicts in region hurt all parties
Barham Salih: Conflicts in region hurt all parties
SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president said in a speech that the region is witnessing great changes, adding that the conflicts and disputes in the region will end in a single outcome, and that is the loss of all parties.
Iraqi President Barham Salih spoke about the conflicts in the region. He said: “Conflicts in the region end in a single result, and that is the loss of all parties.”
Salih continued: “We appreciate the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi to hold the Baghdad conference. The region needs a new order and organization based on commonalities.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
