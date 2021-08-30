Barham Salih: Conflicts in region hurt all parties

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president said in a speech that the region is witnessing great changes, adding that the conflicts and disputes in the region will end in a single outcome, and that is the loss of all parties.

Iraqi President Barham Salih spoke about the conflicts in the region. He said: “Conflicts in the region end in a single result, and that is the loss of all parties.”

Salih continued: “We appreciate the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi to hold the Baghdad conference. The region needs a new order and organization based on commonalities.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English