Tokyo Paralympics – Long Jump | Iranian Long Jumper Amir Khosravani wins a gold medal (photos)

SHAFQANA- Amir Khosravani started his T12 long jump with athletes from Azerbaijan (2), Germany, Cuba (2), Sweden (2), Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Iranian Long Jumper made a mistake in the first jump, but in the second jump he set a record of 7.21 meters, which was also his best personal record. In the third, fourth and fifth jumps, Khosravani set records of 7.01 meters, 6.92 meters and 6.86 meters. He jumped 6.72 meters in the sixth attempt and won the gold medal according to his best record of 7.21 meters. Cuban athlete Savón Pineda also won a silver medal in the 7m and 16cm. The bronze medal also went to Saeed Najafzadeh from Azerbaijan, who jumped 7 meters and 3 centimeters.

Powerlifting | Saman Razi wins bronze+ Photos

Saman Razi, a 107-kg national team player, competed on the board at 6:30 with powerlifters from Malaysia, Mexico, USA, Mongolia, Iraq, Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Razi failed to control the 231 kg weight in the first attempt, but made up for it in the second attempt and controlled the same weight correctly. In the third attempt, he chose the weight of 233 kg, but failed to lift it properly, and finally stood in third place with a record of 231 kg and won a bronze medal.

In this competition, the representative of Mongolia broke the Paralympic record with 245 kg and became the champion, and the Malaysian powerlifter stood in the second place with 237 kg.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English