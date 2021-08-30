How important is it for the human being to learn lessons from the past history?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: O’ the child of Adam (AS), think to yourself and say: Where did the kings and landlords go? Those who built up the ruins of the world, and dug up rivers and built up towns and passed away while they were not eager to leave this world and another group replaced them and inherited from them, and we also will join them soon. O’ the child of Adam (AS), remember the position of your fathers and their children that how they were and where they landed; and soon you will also descend to the same place, and as you learned lesson from others, others will learn lesson from you [1].

[1] Irshad-ul-Quloob, Vol. 1, Page 29.