Lebanon security reports warning: A social explosion is definitely on the way

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanon 24 website quoted a Lebanese security source as saying that Lebanon is facing a social explosion and that next September will be crucial.

The security source noted that what happened in some Lebanese cities and is currently going on is a dangerous sign of what could happen in other areas.

He also stressed that the rational behavior of the security apparatus towards the fuel stations repelled major problems in the country and showed the level of Lebanese dissatisfaction in all parts of Lebanon.

The security source said that the action showed that the social explosion depends only on the issue of time, warning that it is impossible to investigate the issues only from a security point of view and that it is dangerous for the relevant political authorities to completely deny social issues and continue to useless disputes, instead of finding a political solution to start a government that deals with emergency cases first.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English