Palestinian President Abbas and Israeli defence minister hold rare meeting

SHAFAQNA– Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Sunday in the first meeting in more than a decade between the two sides.

Gantz travelled to the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah for security and economic discussions with the 85-year-old Palestinian leader, officials said on Monday.

“Defence Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmud Abbas (Sunday) evening to discuss security policy, civilian and economic issues,” Israel’s defence ministry said in a statement. They also discussed shaping the security and economic situations in the West Bank and in Gaza,” it added. “They agreed to continue communicating further”, France24 reported.