Al-Joumhouria: Process of forming Lebanese cabinet completely blocked

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Al-Joumhouria newspaper wrote: Najib Mikati’s mission to form the Lebanese government has entered its second month with a complete blockade in the cabinet formation tunnel.

Al-Joumhouria, quoting credible sources, also wrote: “The government scene is very close to making a decisive decision that will lead to a deliberate shutdown and restrict the prime minister and place the responsibility and consequences of not forming a government on the presidency, and this refers to the faction that manages the closure of the government from the time of Mustafa Adib to Saad Hariri and Mikati.”

The sources added: “Following the failure of Aoun and Mikati to create a common ground on which to form a government, the political levels, despite their differences, have accepted that Mikati’s mission is close to the moment of encountering obstacles; As a result, the process of forming a government is on the verge of a final confrontation, which in turn will mark the beginning of a long phase of non-existence of the government along with other tensions.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English