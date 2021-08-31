What causes the human being to abandon Divine Companionship?

SHAFAQNA – In a Divine Narration (Hadith Qodsi), Allah (SWT) said: O’ the one who has left Our (God’s) Communion of Love (togetherness with God), return. O’ the one who has taken an oath to be separated from God, break your oath. If you knew your value/worth, you would not humiliate yourself with your own sins. We (God) drove away Iblis (Satan) for rejecting to prostrate (Sijdah/Sajdah) to you; therefore, how strange it is that you have chosen Iblis as your friend and have deserted Us (God) [1].

