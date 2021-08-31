Tokyo 2020 Paralympics – Shooting | Sareh Javanmardi breaks world & Paralympic record and wins gold medal

SHAFAQNA- Sareh Javanmardi started her competition at 5:00 AM in the preliminary stage of SH1 class P2 air pistol material and finally reached the final as the first person with 572 points and setting a new record in the preliminary stage of Paralympics.

Sareh Javanmardi won the final with a score of 239.2 and won the gold medal. Shooters from Turkey and Hungary came in second and third, respectively.

Previously, there was no record in the qualifying round of the Paralympics in this matter, and now Javanmardi registered her name as the new record holder, and she broke both the world and Paralympic records.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English