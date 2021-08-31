Tokyo 2020 Paralympics – Athletics | Hashemiyeh Motaghian Moavi wins gold medal breaking world record

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Athlete Hashemiyeh Motaghian Moavi, competed in the F56 Javelin Throw with opponents from Mali, Algeria, Senegal, Panama, Germany, Liberia and Brazil and won the gold medal.

Motaghian threw all six throws correctly and set records of 22.94 meters, 22.98 meters, 24.50 meters, 24.14 meters, 24.42 meters and 22.88 meters, respectively, and with her best record of 24.50 meters, she won the competition.

Raissa Rocha Machado from Brazil with the record of 24.39 meters and Diāna Dadzīte from Latvia with a record of 24.22 meters were second and third.

She also managed to break the world record and record in her name.

