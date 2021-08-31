Taliban spokesman: We want good relations with United States and world

SHAFAQNA- A Taliban spokesman today (Tuesday) stressed the movement’s desire to maintain good diplomatic relations with the United States, saying the victory came with the withdrawal of the last US soldiers from Afghanistan yesterday evening (Monday), after a 20-year war, belongs to all Afghans.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan…Our victory is the victory of all,” Zabihullah Mujahid said at Kabul airport, saying he wanted good relations with the United States and the world.

The Taliban movement celebrated the recent withdrawal of US troops from Kabul, ending the evacuation of American soldiers and the war that the United States had started in Afghanistan 20 years ago.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English