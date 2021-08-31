Lebanese scholars highlight Imam Musa Sadr’s views against sectarianism

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Lebanon’s Muslim Scholars Forum underlined the views of Imam Musa Sadr against sectarianism.

In a statement released on the 43rd anniversary of the abduction of the senior cleric, the scholars said Sadr considered sectarianism as a sinister phenomenon.

They also said that since the beginning of his movement, Sadr emphasized that the main problem Lebanon faces is the occupying regime of Israel.

He named his movement the movement of the oppressed and wanted it to be a path toward liberation of the homeland, liberation of humanity and abandoning sectarianism in favor of coexistence, the scholars added.

Tuesday marks the 43d anniversary of Sadr’s disappearance in Libya.Imam Musa Sadr and his two companions Mohammed Yaqoub and Abbas Badreddin were kidnapped in August 1978 during an official visit to the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Sadr was scheduled to meet with officials from the government of the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The three were never seen or heard from again and their fate is still unknown even after the overthrow of the Gaddafi regime in 2011.

Sadr came from a long line of clerics tracing their ancestry back to Jabal Amel, Lebanon. He is still regarded as an important political and spiritual leader by the Shia Lebanese community. His status only grew after his disappearance in August 1978, and today his legacy is revered by both Amal and Hezbollah movements.