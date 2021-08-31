‘Hussaini March’ held in Iraq’s Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The third annual “Hussaini March” was held in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq. The Quran Education Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) holy shrine organized the event in cooperation with the Astan of Imam Hussain (A.S) holy shrine, Al-Kafeel website reported.

Quranic societies from 13 governorates of Iraq attended the march, walking from Hazrat Abbas (A.S) holy shrine to Imam Hussain (A.S) holy shrine and holding mourning rituals there. There was also a Quran recitation session at the mausoleum of Imam Hussain (A.S).

Every year in Muharram, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussain (A.S), and his companions. Imam Hussain (A.S), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad Caliph, Yazid I.