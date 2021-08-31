UN: Half of Yemen’s Population Lacks Clean Water

SHAFAQNA – The United Nations announced that about half of Yemenis are without access to safe drinking water and sanitation due to the war. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) tweeted that Yemen is suffering from the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, as nearly 15 million people lack access to safe water and sanitation. The organization provided 2.1 million Yemenis with water, sanitation, and hygiene services last year. However, the humanitarian situation in Yemen is worse than expected.

Yemenis are in urgent need of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance; access to clean and safe drinking water remains crucial for the good health and survival of a whole nation, according to the United Nations (UN). Earlier, human rights groups reported that 80 percent of Yemenis were in dire need of humanitarian assistance as Saudi Arabia continued its military aggression. Currently, the lack of fuel in Yemen due to the seizure of Yemeni ships carrying petroleum products has caused the failure of many vital facilities and power plants in the country.

Recently, the Yemeni Oil Company issued a statement regarding the hostile actions of Saudi Arabia. The company said that Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Saudi coalition continue to pirate Yemen and The United Nations is also silent on the hostile actions of the Saudis and their piracy and ignores these actions.

Earlier, Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said that Saudi coalition mercenaries were plundering more than 85% of Yemen’s oil and gas revenues, while the people of the occupied southern provinces of Yemen were struggling. He also said that the aggressor countries, led by the United States, seek to increase the suffering of the Yemenis by tightening sanctions against Yemen and seizing oil, food and medicine ships, as well as economic warfare.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.