UAE President issues law to establish independent National Human Rights Institution

SHAFAQNA- UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has issued law establishing an independent National Human Rights Institution (NHRI). The law issued by the President of the United Arab Emirates states that this Institution will be an independent organization and will have financial and administrative independence in carrying out its missions, activities and powers.

The NHRI will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi and may open additional branches in other emirates across the country. The activities of this institution are to cooperate with relevant authorities and factions to develop a national program to strengthen and protect human rights, efforts to spread the culture of human rights, recommendations have been made to the relevant authorities on the compatibility of the laws of this country with international charters and agreements and the monitoring of the human rights.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.