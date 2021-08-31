Yemen’s Ministry of Agriculture: Rotten seeds provided by FAO under the name of aid to the Yemeni people

SHAFAQNA – Yemeni Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation destroyed on Tuesday (31 August 2021) 171 tons of rotten seeds provided by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under the name of aid to the Yemeni people.

The Director General of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Agriculture Abdulwahab Al-Khail confirmed to Almasirah that the FAO wanted, through the amount that was destroyed, to destroy agriculture in Yemen. He pointed out that the bulk of the quantity was destined for the occupied lands in the southern governorates. Al-Khail held the United Nations fully responsible for the introduction of seeds infected with fungi that destroy agriculture.

“Some of the bags, in which the seeds were packed, bear the logo of the so-called King Salman Center and Emirati Aid, while the two countries are attacking the Yemeni people,” he explained. “Yemen does not need the aid mined, but we call on them to stop the harm and lift the siege on the Yemeni people.”

For his part, the head of the Internal Quarantine Department in the General Administration of Plant Protection Eng. Abdullah Al-Zayadi indicated that the seeds provided by FAO are infected with Curvularia fungus, and it is a new fungus that has been introduced to Yemen to eliminate agricultural crops. In turn, a specialist in the General Department of Quality Control in the Ministry of Agriculture Eng. Riad Hazaa explained that if this fungus spread on agricultural lands in Yemen, it would cause great damage to agricultural crops.

On April 12, the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation destroyed more than 240 tons of rotten seeds provided by the FAO in Hodeidah governorate.

Source: Almasirah