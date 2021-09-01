End of US’s 20 year war in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The Pentagon announced Monday that the last plane carrying US troops left Afghanistan on Monday after 20 years of war. “Every single U.S. service member is out of Afghanistan, I can say that with absolute certainty,” General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the Head of the U.S. Central Command, said at a briefing. The last US flight out of Afghanistan left at 3:29 p.m. ET, McKenzie said. The heads of the State Department and Defense Department teams were among the last to leave: Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson and Major General Chris Donahue.

McKenzie said he was “focused” for the past few weeks on the mission at hand to evacuate American citizens and at-risk Afghans who helped U.S. troops and were desperate to leave the country after the Taliban takeover. The U.S. has relocated more than 122,000 people from Afghanistan since the end of July, including 5,400 American citizens, Army Major General Hank Taylor told reporters during the Pentagon briefing, CBS News reported.

The US Embassy in Kabul suspended operations on Tuesday, August 31, the embassy’s website said. “While the US government has withdrawn its personnel from Kabul, we will continue to assist US citizens and their families in Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar,” the website said.

Taliban leaders have symbolically walked across the runway at Kabul’s international airport after the US withdrawal, marking their victory. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a livestream posted by a militant as he walked through the facility: “The world should have learned their lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory”, according to France 24.

The US began its war in Afghanistan in October 2001, weeks after the attacks of Sept. 11. Since then, about 2,500 US service members have died in the conflict, which also claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Afghan troops, police personnel and civilians. Now the Taliban are yet again in power, CNBC News mentioned.