How did Imam Ali (AS) deal with those who asked for more than their fair share of public funds?

SHAFAQNA – When a group of people in an aggressive manner asked Imam Ali (AS): Why (unlike previous caliphs) do you divide public funds equally between the people and you do not give priority and preference to those who are ahead of others in Islam and are more noble and honourable? Imam Ali (AS) replied: Do you order me to turn to oppression against those who I rule over for my own victory? Undue gifting is considered a waste, and it may lead to glory in this world, but it will lead to shame in the hereafter. It may cause popularity among the people, but it will lead to indignity in the hereafter [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 126.