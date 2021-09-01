What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about Abu Sofyan’s clan ruling Muslims?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that Marwan ibn Hakam insisted that the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) pay allegiance to Yazid ibn Moawiyah ibn Abu Sofyan. But Imam Hussain (AS) resolutely rejected the idea and said: When the Islamic Ummah get caught (become involved in an unpleasant situation) with a ruler like Yazid, must consider Islam as defunct! I heard from my Grandfather, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The Caliphate (rule over Muslims) is Haram for Abu Sofyan’s clan [1].

