Hakim: Our most important goal is driving American troops out of Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement said: “Iraq is facing a new political stage and a new regional and supra-regional situation, and it is no longer a country where people travel without permission or ignore its sovereignty.”

“The Iraqi people today want a strong, independent, stable and prosperous government which is not subject to the wishes of other regional and supra-regional countries and thinks about the fulfillment of the wishes and aspirations of its nation,” said Seyyed Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, at the unveiling of the election program entitled “Coalition of National Government Forces” in the Iraqi province of Babil.

Referring to Iraq entering a new phase, he said: “Iraq is facing a new political phase and a new regional and supra-regional situation, and it is no longer a country where people travel without permission or ignore its sovereignty.”

One of the most important goals of the “Coalition of National Government Forces” in foreign policy section, is to adopt the method of moderation and political stability and to keep Iraq away from regional orientations and to strengthen Iraq’s territorial sovereignty with the withdrawal of foreign troops, led by US forces, within a specified time frame.

Hakim went on to describe his coalition’s foreign policy plans: “One of the goals of this coalition is to try to eliminate crises and resolve unsettled issues in Iraq’s foreign relations, and most importantly, the issue of common waters and the demarcation of borders and the violation of territorial sovereignty based on the principles of mutual respect and common interests and lasting security.”

He cited strengthening the process of consolidating the government’s authority and enforcing the law on all, and monopolizing weapons for the government, and strengthening the security and military apparatus and the popular mobilization as other goals of the coalition.

The leader of the Coalition of National Government Forces stressed that the coalition is seriously concerned about the issues of the Arab world and the Islamic world, especially the issue of Palestine.

Hakim also said that the continuation of the demands of the people and the youth with wide participation in the elections will lead Iraq to a safe shore and the formation of a government that will fulfill the dignity of the citizens and restore Iraq’s position.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English