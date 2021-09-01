Baghdad & Washington agree to withdraw US troops in late December

SHAFAQNA- The US ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Toller, has announced that the mission of US forces in Iraq will be changed to non-combat.

In a meeting with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji, Matthew Toller discussed the outcome of the Baghdad meeting, the political and security developments in Iraq and the region, and relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen relations in all dimensions.

“Iraq has an important role to play in regional security, and Washington is committed to its long-standing relationship with Iraq,” he said, noting that the Baghdad summit had a positive impact on countries in the region.

Al-Araji stressed that relations with the United States are a long-term partnership and are not limited to security issues, but focus on all areas.

The two sides also agreed on 12/31/2012 as the deadline for the withdrawal of combat troops from Iraq.

The US ambassador concluded by emphasizing that the mission of US forces will be changed to non-combat, and that the United States will continue to support the Iraqi security forces to ensure that they are capable of responding to any threat.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English