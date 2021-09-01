https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/0AD69A02-C2A1-49C4-B840-AB52BB73F0E4.jpeg 228 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-01 16:05:172021-09-01 16:37:58Al-Wefaq: Bahraini regime uses 'Enforced Disappearances' as a tool for political revenge
Al-Wefaq: Bahraini regime uses ‘Enforced Disappearances’ as a tool for political revenge
SHAFQANA- The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Enforced Disappearances: “Bahraini authorities have used enforced disappearance as a means of intimidation and political revenge.”
Al-Wefaq noted that a large number of people in Bahrain have been forcibly disappeared and are currently being held in the Qarin military prison and said: “These prisoners have been forgotten and should be released immediately.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
