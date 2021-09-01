Al-Wefaq: Bahraini regime uses ‘Enforced Disappearances’ as a tool for political revenge

SHAFQANA- The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Enforced Disappearances: “Bahraini authorities have used enforced disappearance as a means of intimidation and political revenge.”

Al-Wefaq noted that a large number of people in Bahrain have been forcibly disappeared and are currently being held in the Qarin military prison and said: “These prisoners have been forgotten and should be released immediately.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English