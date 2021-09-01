Malaysia ranks first in global Muslim travel index 2021
SHAFAQNA- Malaysia was ranked first in the Global Muslim Travel Index 2021.
The country once again came first in the list of best Muslim-friendly holiday destinations, according to the MasterCard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2021. Malaysia has remained in the top destination since the launch of the index in 2015. The GMTI monitors the overall performance of the Muslim travel market.
Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said Malaysia is committed to continue developing the Muslim-friendly travel segment, sometimes referred to as halal travel. “We have developed Malaysia to be a Muslim-friendly tourism and hospitality destination, offering unique and meaningful experiences,” she said during her keynote speech at the Halal In Travel Global Summit 2021. Nancy added that Malaysia is a place where Muslim travellers will feel comfortable in as the country caters to their basic faith needs, The Star reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!