Fuad Hussein: Baghdad conference will be core of other broader conferences

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein attended the Alpbach Security and Cooperation Seminar in Austria and outlined the future strategic vision of the Iraqi government in holding a conference on cooperation and partnership in Baghdad.

Al-Sahhaf added: “Hussein emphasized in this seminar that the Baghdad conference will be the core of other conferences under the same title, which will address wider regional issues with the aim of establishing regional stability through political cooperation, political partnerships and coordination in the efforts of countries in the region in the international level.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

