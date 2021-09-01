Iranian and French FMs discuss UN Security Council, Baghdad summit & Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and France in a telephone conversation, discussed the most important developments in bilateral, regional and international relations.

During the talks, the French Foreign Minister congratulated the Iranian Foreign Minister and called for the expansion of contacts and talks on issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stressed in this phone call: The US administration is responsible for the current situation due to its illegal withdrawal from The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the imposition of harsh sanctions against the great people of Iran and the European parties due to their inaction. And they must return to the full implementation of their obligations, and accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in negotiations that will have tangible results in securing the rights and interests of the Iranian people.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added: “Unfortunately, the current US administration, despite previous claims, is trying to use illegal sanctions as a tool to put pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, but should know that we will not succumb to such pressures and Europe must try to play a constructive role with prudent stances.”

The two sides continued to support the aims of the Baghdad Conference in encouraging regional engagement.

In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: “Regional crises are the result of the interventionist policies of foreign powers, and the foreign policy of the 13th government prioritizes relations with its neighbors, and as we stated in the recent Baghdad meeting, the stability of the region has a local and intra-regional solution, and any interventionist and irresponsible behavior can increase the turmoil in the region.”

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and France also discussed the developments in Afghanistan and stressed the need for cooperation to encourage all parties to form an inclusive government, in order to ensure stability and security in this country and the region.

The two sides agreed to continue talks between them on the above-mentioned issues.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English