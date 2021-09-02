Al-Akhbar: Iranian ship carrying fuel for Lebanon entered Syrian waters

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian ship carrying diesel, which Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, had previously said about on the anniversary of Ashura, that it left Iran and its final destination will be Lebanon, entered Syrian regional waters last night, Al-Akhbar newspaper wrote.

The newspaper added: “According to the sources who are aware of this case, the cargo of this ship will be transported to Lebanon by tanker after being unloaded in one of the Syrian ports.”

According to the sources, Hezbollah will donate part of the shipment to government hospitals and care facilities, and a private company will be responsible for selling it to private entities and power generators.

The sources said that the other two ships would soon leave Iran in the same way, did not say anything about their cargo and whether it was petrol, diesel or both, and at the same time reminded that most likely the fourth ship will leave Iran soon.

The arrival of Iranian fuel in Lebanon comes as a US congressional delegation that left Beirut yesterday announced that their country was working to resolve the fuel crisis in Lebanon and that there was no need to import Iranian oil.

The same phrase was uttered earlier by US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Xia a few hours after the announcement of the departure of the Iranian fuel ship to Lebanon by the Secretary General of Hezbollah.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English