Is it allowed to take off shirts for beating on the chest during mourning ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about taking off shirts during mourning ceremonies (Azadari).

Question: Is there any problem to take off shirts during beating on the chest (Azadari) when non-Mahrams are not present?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is appropriate to do Azadari according to conventional and traditional ways which used to be carried out with clothes on.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA