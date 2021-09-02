23 civil society organizations in Iraq call for implementation of Yazidi Women’s Law

SHAFAQNA– The “Fair Compensation Coalition”, which includes 32 civil society organizations in Iraq, held a conference at the Baghdad Hotel on Wednesday entitled “Six months after the passage of the Yazidi Women’s Law…Steps forward” and demanded the implementation of this law and the start of compensation for the victims.

“Despite the fact that six months have passed since the passage of the Yazidi Women’s Law, this law has not been implemented yet, and none of the women rescued from the ISIS and none of them has received their right to the compensation mentioned in this law,” Ms. “Fian Khalaf” in charge of the support and communication department in “Yazda” organization, said in an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper.

On March 1, 2021, the Iraqi parliament passed the Yazidi Female Survivors Law, which formally acknowledges ISIS’s genocidal acts and crimes against humanity and against Yazidis, Turkmen, Christians, and Shabaks.

