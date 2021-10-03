https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/135007e7085979a7d5b41ce54c0e54d7_541.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-03 14:05:522021-10-03 14:05:52Photos: Kufa Mosque in Iraq
Photos: Kufa Mosque in Iraq
SHAFQANA- The Kufa Mosque is one of the most important mosques in the world, and many Shia Muslims visit this mosque every day to worship.
