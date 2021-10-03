Date :Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 | Time : 14:05 |ID: 228646 | Print

Photos: Kufa Mosque in Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- The Kufa Mosque is one of the most important mosques in the world, and many Shia Muslims visit this mosque every day to worship.

Persian version

Read more from Shafaqna:

Photos: Congregational Prayers in Al-Sahlah Great Mosque
Photos: Al-Sahla Mosque in Kufa, Iraq
You might also like
UN chief visited the New Zealand's Al Noor Mosque
Tragedy of a female Arbaeen pilgrim who has lost three of her loved ones in war with…
Moukebs in Karbala to host pilgrims on 15th of Sha’ban
Bahrain recalls Iraq envoy over protest at embassy
Head of the Islamic Seminaries sent message of condolence for NZ mosque attack
Mosque of Kufa Photos: Grand Mosque of Kufa
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *