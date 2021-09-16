Date :Thursday, September 16th, 2021 | Time : 13:58 |ID: 228659 | Print

Photos: Atmosphere of Hazrat Abbas‘s (A.S) shrine in Muharram 2021

SHAFAQNA- The Shia Muslims visited the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the city of Karbala in the Month of Muharram and mourned for the martyrdom of Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S).

