https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/a6c1ce46e858a82bb8769311cc6b49d9_212.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-16 13:58:002021-09-16 15:53:05Photos: Atmosphere of Hazrat Abbas‘s (A.S) shrine in Muharram 2021
Photos: Atmosphere of Hazrat Abbas‘s (A.S) shrine in Muharram 2021
SHAFAQNA- The Shia Muslims visited the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the city of Karbala in the Month of Muharram and mourned for the martyrdom of Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S).
Read more from Shafaqna:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!