300 thousand meals provided by host restaurant of the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine during Ashura

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The Host Restaurant Department of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine announced that it has provided (300,000) meals for the visitors during the Ziyarat Ashura, starting from the first to the thirteenth of Muharram, when the burial of the holy bodies of Imam Hussain, his family and companions (peace be upon them) was commemorated. The meals were prepared and distributed by following the public health and safety conditions, in order to preserve the safety of visitors and those who are honored to serve them.

The Head of the Department, Engineer Adel Al-Hamami, stated to Al-Kafeel Network: “The preparation to be honored to serve the visitors began before the advent of the Month of Muharram, and from the first day we began distributing meals at a rate of three meals a day (breakfast, lunch and dinner), according to a cooking and distribution schedule prepared for this purpose, in addition to small meals that include fruits, pastries, etc., with the continued distribution of cold water around the clock.”

He explained that: “The service took an ascending trend since the first day, reaching the peak days after the eighth of Muharram. And on the tenth, the service was doubled as most Karbalai service processions were busy with the Hussaini mourning rituals. This service continued to feed the mourners commemorating the burial of Imam Hussain, his family and companions (peace be upon them) on the thirteenth of Muharram, which witnessed the participation of the processions of many tribes from inside and outside the province of Karbala.”

And he indicated that: “Our services were not limited to this aspect only, but we also participated and contributed with the owners of the service processions by providing some of the materials they needed, as well as a (refrigerator vehicle) was provided to distribute cold water allocated to the participants in the mourning ritual of Twayreej run, where we distributed thousands of glasses of cold water supplied to us by the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine plant for the production of water.”

It is noteworthy that the activities carried out by the departments of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine during the holy Month of Muharram have been numerous, in order to provide the best services to visitors, bearing the slogan: (Serving visitors is an honor for us).