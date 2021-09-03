Turkish Muslims have strong bonds with Imam Ridha (A.S)

He stated that the Turkish language spoken in Turkey has a special place in the Balkans region, and many Alawite poets and elders have written brilliant poems for the Infallible Imams (AS). “A large number of Alawites in Turkey could not find a chance to benefit from the teachings of the Infallible Imams (AS). Therefore, the students of Qom Seminary School initiated a movement to translate hadith and commentary books into Turkish,” he noted. “After the presence of Imam Ridha (AS) in Khorasan and Merv, the Turks became more acquainted with the school of Infallible Imams in Khorasan, and the ancestors of the majority of them were already Alawites,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we live in a bipolar society in Turkey, and we are witnessing the third pole of Christianity. In this book, Imam Ridha talks with the leaders of religions such as Christians, Jews, etc., wherein it portrays the logic of dialogue and peaceful criticism and opinions which is what the Turkish society needs today,” he commented. Underscoring other motives and goals of the book, Hoj. Razavi further noted that the work clarifies divine monotheism and the essence of the Almighty God, the attributes not applicable to God, prophethood, infallibility, Imamology and the position of the Imam, attributes of the Imam, philosophy, religious rules, etc.