Special security measures planned for Arbaeen in Najaf

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The governor of Najaf in Iraq said a special plan has been devised for ensuring the security of those taking part in the annual Arbaeen march later this month.

Luay al-Yassiry said on Wednesday that the plan will be implemented with the participation of the Iraqi army, police forces and Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Units), Mawazin News reported.

He added that the plan will be implemented to ensure the security of the pilgrims of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf and those who march from Najaf to Karbala in Arbaeen.

Also, Iraqi National Security Service Chief Abdel-Ghani Al-Asadi said on Wednesday that all necessary security preparations have been made for the Arbaeen march and the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

Many of them walk all the way from Najaf to Karbala. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Baghdad decided to bar all foreign pilgrims from visiting Iraq for last year’s Arbaeen.

This year, Arbaeen falls on September 27. There have been no words as to whether foreign pilgrims will be allowed to take part in the religious event in Iraq this year.