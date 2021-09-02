Denmark : Former immigration minister faces trial for splitting migrant couples

SHAFAQNA-A former Danish immigration minister goes on trial on Thursday in a rarely used impeachment court . Inger Stojberg is accused of illegally separating asylum-seeking couples, some of them with children.

The 26 judges of the special court, which only convenes to try former or current members of government, will determine whether Inger Stojberg violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

Stojberg ordered the separation of 23 couples in 2016 where the woman was under 18 — though the age differences were mostly small — without examining the cases individually. She is also accused of “lying to or misleading” parliamentary committees when informing them of her decision. The 48-year-old ex-minister denies any wrongdoing, France 24 reported.