First group of women in Saudi army graduate (video)

SHAFAQNA- The first group of women in the Saudi armed forces graduated after completing an introductory course at the Women’s Armed Forces Training Center.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, the Head of the Armed Forces Education and Training Authority, said: “The purpose of this center is to provide excellent training services to female staff in the Ministry of Defense with full efficiency and professionalism in the fields and jobs that this ministry needs.”

Al-Balawi added: “This center has an important message and that is to provide excellent training programs and an ideal training environment in accordance with international quality standards that meet the needs of the armed forces of female staff in order to achieve better performance and achieve the future goals of the ministry.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English