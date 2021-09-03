King of Jordan: Region will not see peace without a comprehensive solution to Palestinian issue

SHAFAQNA- The King of Jordan said at a meeting between his country, Egypt and Palestine in Cairo that the region could not see security and stability without a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution.

“The Cairo Summit underscores the desire to provide all means of supporting the brothers in Palestine and to continue efforts to activate the peace process,” Abdullah II said at the meeting.

He stressed: the current situation can not continue. The region cannot see security and stability unless the Palestinian issue is resolved on the basis of a two-state solution.

Noting that the two-state solution guarantees the formation of an independent Palestinian state along the lines of 1967 with the capital of East Jerusalem, the King of Jordan noted: Jordan will continue to make every effort to preserve the legal and historical situation in Jerusalem and to protect its Islamic and Christian sanctities under Hashemi’s tutelage.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English