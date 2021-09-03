What must be done if the prayer leader (Imam) makes unintentional mistake in recitation? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the congregational prayer.

Question: If in the (congregational) Salaat/Salaah the prayer leader (Imam) makes unintentional mistake in recitation and continues with Salaat in the same condition; can his other Salaats be considered correct and follow him (again) or must avoid until making sure that he will recite his other Salaats correctly?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: In other Salaats he (the Imam) can be followed; of course if the worshipper (Ma’amoom) realises the mistake of the Imam in recitation, can (in a way that it does not invalidate Salaat) make the Imam aware, so that he corrects the mistake; otherwise (the worshipper) must do Forada Niyyah (intention to do singly) and do own recitation.

Source: leader.ir