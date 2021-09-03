What did Imam Hussain’s (AS) write in his testament to his brother?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that in a part of his testament to his brother Mohammad Hanafiyyah (RA), Imam Hussain (AS) wrote: O’ my brother, there is no problem for you to remain in Medina and watch the situation on my behalf and inform me of all the news. Indeed, I am not rising up for the sake of being ungrateful or asking for more, nor for corruption or oppression; rather I rise up for the sake of establishing righteousness and reform/revival of the religion of my Grandfather, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). I want to invite people to enjoin good and prohibit bad, and behave according to the traditions of my Grandfather, Mohammad (PBUH) and my father Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS). The one who accepts my rightfulness should know that God is the source of the truth and Allah (SWT) will reward such a person. And if anyone rejects me in this invitation, I will be patient until God to judge between this group and me based on the truth and issue a decree based on the truth, as Allah (SWT) is the best of judges. My brother this is my testament to you…[1].

