First Muslim woman wins New York City council election

SHAFAQNA- Shahana Hanif, the daughter of two Bengali immigrants, entered the New York City Council last month as the first Muslim woman from South Asia and the first colored woman in the Brooklyn area to make her name in history.

Shahana Hanif was diagnosed with Lupus at the age of 17, a chronic disease that affects most colored skin women. However, those with the disease receive little funding, and women have difficulty accessing appropriate health care.

Hanif said the diagnosis was an invitation from her to enter the public arena and an incentive to understand New York’s failed health care system.

While entering and exiting the hospital, Hanif noticed communication barriers in New York City despite large networks of public transportation.

She also experienced language barriers in hospitals when she arrived at the hospital, and was forced to take on the task of translating documents during her illness to reassure her parents what was happening to her.

Hanif initially criticized the broken New York health system in her writings, founding a group of Muslim writers in New York as well as the Bengali Women’s Association in 2019 and running for city council from the Brooklyn area.

Hanif’s campaign was marked by a historic victory, winning about 57 percent of the vote in the city council election.

