The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Al-Hakim passed away
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Al-Hakim a prominent Marj’a of Shia Muslims passed away on Friday (25 Muharram 1443/3 Sep 2021) in Najaf Ashraf at the age of 87. According to Shafaqna he died of heart attack.
