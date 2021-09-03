SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Bahrain’s al-Wefaq issued report on the Bahraini regime’s violations during Ashura season.

The report is as follow:

* Bahrain| A seasonal report on the Bahraini regime’s violations during Ashura season, by Alwefaq society

* The Bahraini regime investigates 100 citizens and arrests 3 for practicing their religious freedoms; and the attacks aganist Ashura rituals exceed 45 cases

* Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society has issued a report on the regime’s violations during Ashura, in which the majority of Bahrainis participate, from various sectarian and political components.

To download the full report:

https://docdro.id/28uAxJJ

* The number of investigation summonses by the Ministry of Interior’s security forces during Ashura has reached more than 100 cases. This includes: orators; religious scholars (preachers at the Husseini pulpit); heads and chairmen of ma’tams and procession affairs; and citizens.

* The number of violations by the security authorities during Ashura has reached (45) cases. They are distributed as follows: (2) cases of sabotaging Ashura appearances, (12) cases of confiscating Ashura banners or manifestations, and (31) cases of provocative practices.

* Besides, (3) cases of arbitrary arrests have been recorded. Those have been arrested after being summoned to police stations for investigation, and were later released.

* Indeed, Bahrain’s National Institution for Human Rights has failed to condemn theses violations related to the restriction of religious freedoms of Shiite Muslims during Ashura commemorations.

* Al Wefaq’s report recommends that the Bahraini authorities respond to the request to visit the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression at the United Nations, which dates back to November 14, 2014, to find out about violations of the right of Shiite Muslims to express their religious opinions and beliefs.

* Further, Al Wefaq’s reports also calls the Special Rapporteur on religious freedom at the United Nations to submit a new request to visit Bahrain to find out the authorities’ violations against the Shiite Muslims.