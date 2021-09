https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/12.jpg 960 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian 2021-09-03 19:35:07 2021-09-03 19:35:09 Photos: "Who is Hussain?" volunteers in Buenos Aires organized Blood Donation Campaign in Muharram al-Haram