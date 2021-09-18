Medina: Religious exhibitions of Masjid An-Nabawi’s courtyards

SHAFAQNA- The courtyards and places near the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina hold exhibitions that enrich the religious experience of the international pilgrims.

Al-Masjid An-Nabawi’s library is one of the facilities provided to pilgrims and has a manuscript section, an audio library, a technical section, a special section for rare books and a section for providing technical services. Each year, by participating and buying books from international book fairs, it provides this library with eight thousand titles of works.

There is also a special exhibition of rare manuscripts in this place, which houses historical monuments and rare Islamic manuscripts in various sciences and technologies, and these works are regularly exposed to visitors in two halls. In this exhibition, 30 manuscripts of famous books and manuscripts, writing tools and methods of their use and writing surfaces used in ancient times such as leather, wood, stone and bone and materials used in decoration and coloring are kept.

The Museum of Islamic Civilization in the courtyard of the Al-Masjid An-Nabawi is a museum that narrates the biography of the Prophet (PBUH) with new technologies. The museum is divided into 15 sections that hold 500 pieces attributed to the time of the Prophet (PBUH). The museum provides the pilgrims of the Al-Masjid An-Nabawi with the opportunity to get acquainted with the details of the Prophet’s (PBUH) life and important periods in the history of Medina and Mecca are narrated to them through modern displays.

