New lighting system of Imam Ali’s (A.S) Shrine (photos)

SHAFAQNA- The Lighting related to the development plan of Alawi holy shrine, which is known as the courtyard and nave of Lady Zahra (S.A), these days has been changed to a form of mourning on the occasion of the days of mourning in the Months of Muharram and Safar.

According to the public relations of the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters, the development project in the Alawi shrine is a unique one in the Islamic world due to several civil and religious factors.

The first feature of this plan is to improve the level of welfare of the pilgrims through better services. Dedicating different spaces for holding ceremonies and rituals and even camping for thousands of pilgrims on events like Arbaeen has had a great impact on the spiritual ambiance of the shrine. In addition, several toilets and baths have been built for the pilgrims, these facilities have already been put in use last Arbaeen.

The second feature of the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) is its dimensions. The Alawi holy shrine, known as the ancient shrine, has not undergone any development projects in the last 200 years. With this project, the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) will be expanded more than 20 times.



The courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) with an infrastructure of about 220,000 square meters is one of the most important parts of the development and organization of Alawi holy shrine; The project building consists of 4 floors and has several large porches. In addition, open natural spaces are also developed in this plan.



This project is being implemented on the western side of the holy shrine and extends to the tomb of Safi Safa and the shrine of Imam Zin Al-Abedin (A.S). With the efforts of the executive agents of the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters, the project is in its final phases. It is hoped that with the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding, soon the pilgrims would be able to visit this new courtyard.

